MPD searches for suspect in attempted Midtown car theft

By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify the man responsible for trying to steal a car in Midtown.

Police say at 8:58 p.m. on July 5, officers responded to an attempted car theft in the 2100 block of Poplar Avenue.

Surveillance video shows a lone suspect breaking into the rear passenger-side window of a car parked outside an apartment complex.

Police say the suspect attempted to steal the car but was unsuccessful.

He then was seen taking off in a light blue Hyundai with a black front cap.

Those with information are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH. You can also submit your tip at www.crimestopmem.org.

