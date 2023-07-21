MPD searches for suspect in attempted Midtown car theft

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify the man responsible for trying to steal a car in Midtown.

Police say at 8:58 p.m. on July 5, officers responded to an attempted car theft in the 2100 block of Poplar Avenue.

Surveillance video shows a lone suspect breaking into the rear passenger-side window of a car parked outside an apartment complex.

Police say the suspect attempted to steal the car but was unsuccessful.

He then was seen taking off in a light blue Hyundai with a black front cap.

Those with information are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH. You can also submit your tip at www.crimestopmem.org.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.