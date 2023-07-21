Advertise with Us
MPD investigates aggravated assault on Union Avenue

By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating an aggravated assault that left one man with considerable damage done to his vehicle.

On July 16, around 2 a.m., officers responded to a call regarding an incident on Union Avenue near Dudley Street.

When police arrived, the victim was inside a vehicle that had been shot at multiple times.

Officers viewed surveillance video that showed a male in a white tank top firing gunshots.

MPD is requesting assistance from the public in identifying the suspect(s) in this case.

