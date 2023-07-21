MLGW President speaks: restoring power, community outcry, the possibility of underground powerlines, and more

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - MLGW hosted a “Power Hour” Community Meeting in Frayser on Thursday night, a community that is riddled with more than 2,000 residents awaiting the return of their power.

Approximately 141,000 MLGW customers in Memphis and Shelby County lost power due to the severe weather. 48 hours later, that number was down to 13,000 as more than 100 line crews—and nearly 89 tree-trimming crews—worked around the clock to restore service to everyone.

During the “Power Hour” meeting, which took place at the Pursuit of God Transformation Center at 3759 N. Watkins, MLGW CEO Doug McGowen answered questions about power restoration and about the possibility of putting Memphis’ power lines underground.

McGowen said that currently, 40% of MLGW’s system is already underground meaning the remaining 60% is overhead. He said the utility will be putting more lines underground in vulnerable areas as improvements are made to the grid. Utility leaders acknowledge they’ve heard the calls to bury the whole system.

“There’s nothing preventing us from burying the power lines technically,” McGowen told Action News 5, “It’s just how much it costs. Our estimate to bury all the power lines is about $9 billion, which means every customer would pay two and a half times their current electric bill...forever. That’s quite an expense, but I’m happy to have the conversation.”

McGowen added, “I know from a survey that’s been done that most customers are willing to pay between 5% and 10% more, but almost nobody’s willing to pay more than 50% more of their current bill to have it underground, and so it’s a trade-off.”

Action News 5 asked Chief McGowen if it’s more expensive to keep repairing above-ground lines every time there’s a storm compared to the cost of burying the lines.

“That’s a really good point,” replied McGowen, “and balancing all of that out is exactly the analysis that must be done. Undergrounding is not an assurance that you will not have an outage, because in these storms, we’ve actually had underground circuits go out because they’re not immune from corrosion. They’re not immune from breaking. They’re not immune from wearing out over time.”

And McGowen said while underground equipment is more reliable, it’s much more expensive to fix when things break. He said the cost of repeatedly fixing overhead lines versus repairing a broken underground line occasionally, almost evens out.

MLGW’s next Power Hour Community Meeting is Friday, July 21 in Bartlett at the Bartlett Performing Arts Center from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

All questions are welcome.

