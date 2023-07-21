Advertise with Us
MLGW to host mobile food pantry

MLGW mobile food pantry
MLGW mobile food pantry(MLGW)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Light, Gas and Water (MLGW), in partnership with the Mid-South Food Bank, will host a mobile food pantry beginning at 4 p.m. Friday.

The mobile food pantry will be held at First Baptist Church on Broad, located at 2849 Broad Avenue.

Utility volunteers will distribute food until supplies are exhausted.

Clients of Tennessee’s Department of Human Services may be able to receive replacement benefits for groceries from the DHS.

All MLGW customers are welcome to stop by the food pantry.

