Mental evaluation delayed for mother of Sequoia Samuels

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The 24-year-old mother charged in the death of her four-year-old daughter is still waiting to undergo a court-ordered mental evaluation.

Brittney Jackson and her boyfriend Jaylon Hobson reported Sequoia Samuels missing in June. The child’s body was found a day later in a trash can.

Both Jackson and Hobson were arrested and charged.

Police said it was impossible that Samuels actually went missing on June 15 due to the body’s advanced stage of decomposition.

Jackson’s defense team claims Hobson killed Samuels weeks prior to the missing child report and that Jackson was too afraid to come forward.

Her attorney, Ken Brashier, is frustrated with the pace of the case.

Brashier says the clerk’s office hadn’t sent the necessary documents to the West Tennessee Forensic Center in a timely manner to begin the process for Jackson’s mental evaluation.

In court on Friday, Brashier said those documents were sent Thursday night and that he anticipates Jackson’s case to be made a priority. According to him, it will take about 30 days for the West Tennessee Forensic Center to complete her mental elevation.

Jackson will be back in court on July 31.

Sequoia Samuels
Sequoia Samuels(Action News 5)

