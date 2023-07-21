Memphis stylist hosts the annual fashion show for MFS weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In this 901 Now Edition, a Memphis stylist is prepping his models for a weekend on the runway in the Bluff City.

In its 4th year, the Music Fashion Sports Celebrity Weekend (MFS) is making its return. It’s a Spinoff of all-star weekend with a line of events surrounding music fashion and sports.

“A New York, Paris fashion week, that’s where we want to go,” Kaion Mosby said.

Kaion Mosby, a Memphis stylist, coordinates the annual fashion show, as a part of the MFS weekend event.

“From the first year, I think it was probably just twenty people there,” Mosby said. “Last year we did maybe 60 to 70 people. So, a lot of growth since the first year for sure.”

The goal is to collaborate with anyone under the fashion umbrella in Memphis. Bringing together designers, boutique owners, models, and makeup artists. Giving them a stage and audience to display their products and services.

“Just kind of shine the light on the fashion in Memphis,” Mosby said. “I think it’s a hidden gem. A lot of people don’t look at us in that way and me and the other people that do what I do, just trying to shine a light on that.”

Mosby said fashion has always been his love and styling others brings him joy and as a Memphis native, he knows that Memphis fashion comes in all styles.

“It’s just unique you know, it’s not just one style, I think everyone has their own thing.”

Yet in a city where music and sports trump it all, Mosby believes the fashion industry in Memphis is often overlooked.

So, any time he’s able to connect with like-minded individuals in the city, it creates bigger opportunities.

“A lot of upcoming brands in the city that you may or may not have heard of,” Mosby said. “A lot of their new products and unreleased products so it’s going to be nice. It’s an event that you don’t want to miss if you’re into fashion. and Of Course, I think it’s also not just a fashion show but a networking event.”

The fashion show is scheduled for Sunday evening at 5 at 409 South Main, followed by a pop-up shop. For ticket information visit this link: MFS Celebrity Weekend. Tickets, Sun, Jul 23, 2023, at 11:30 AM | Eventbrite

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.