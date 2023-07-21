Advertise with Us
Memphis Fire Department to honor fallen lieutenant with Sea of Red

Lieutenant Jeffrey Norman
Lieutenant Jeffrey Norman
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Fire Department will honor the life of a lieutenant who died in the line of duty.

Memphis Fire Department will be holding a “Sea of Red” processional to honor the life of Lieutenant Jeffrey Norman who passed away earlier this week while battling a deadly house fire on Tuesday.

The “Sea of Red” will begin at 8:15 p.m. Sunday, July 23, 2023, at the Mid-South Coliseum (996 Early Maxwell Blvd, Memphis, TN 38104) and end at Fire Station #10. Lineup will begin at 7:15 p.m. Fire companies are to enter off Southern Ave. Fire and Law enforcement vehicles only. No private vehicles are allowed.

