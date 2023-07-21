LOOK: Memphis gas station clerk robbed at gunpoint; 2 at large

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is searching for two suspects who worked together to rob a Memphis gas station clerk at gunpoint on Tuesday.

At 4:25 p.m. Tuesday, police made the scene at the Valero gas station located at the corner of Airways Boulevard and East Raines Road, where officers were told that an unknown man walked into the gas station, approached the front counter, pointed a black semi-automatic handgun at the cashier and demanded money from the register.

The suspect took the money and fled.

Police say the armed robber was accompanied by a second suspect serving as a lookout outside. Both men fled in an unknown direction.

The first suspect is described as a slim man, approximately 6′2″ tall, last seen wearing a black helmet with a white skull and crossbones on the front, dark glasses, black long-sleeved t-shirt, light pants, light shoes, with a gray t-shirt around his face and a red glove on his left hand.

The second suspect is described as a slim man, approximately 5′6″ tall, last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants, dark shoes with light trim, and a black face mask.

No arrests have been made.

Those with information are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH. You can also submit your tip at www.crimestopmem.org.

