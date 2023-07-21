K9 officer struck by lightning now recovering at home, say Dyersburg police
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
DYERSBURG, Tenn. (WMC) - On Friday, the Dyersburg Police Department provided an update on K9 officer “Rex,” who they say is now recovering at home after he was struck by lightning during Tuesday’s severe storm.
Police say Rex was struck while he was off-duty in his kennel.
Officer Brandon Haynes, Rex’s handler, immediately sprang into action after seeing his fellow K9 officer in distress.
Rex was rushed to the Animal Care Clinic in Dyersburg, Tennessee, where he received “wonderful care by the team.”
Rex will remain off-duty as he continues to recover.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.