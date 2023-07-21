Inside La Prensa Latina with Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This week’s La Prensa Latina is in newsstands now.

Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk the cover story highlighting a Venezuelan doctor who is the first Hispanic member of St. Jude’s new “Inclusion Advocate Program.”

Another top story in this week’s issue focuses on a well-known Hispanic muralist creating a symbolic mural in Memphis.

Watch her interview in the player above and on our streaming apps on Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Roku.

To read more on the latest issue visit laprensalatina.com.

