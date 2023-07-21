Advertise with Us
First Alert Forecast: waves of rain, storms Friday; much quieter, drier weekend ahead

By Patrick Ellis
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:09 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
FRIDAY: With the front sluggishly pushing through the region, expect variably to mostly cloudy skies with a risk for scattered downpours from time-to-time Friday. Highs will trend a bit cooler through week’s end – with them down into the 80s. An isolated strong, gusty storm can’t be ruled out that could also feature torrential rain and frequent lightning. Rainfall rates could cause localized flooding concerns, especially in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Another wave of scattered showers and storms could impact late Friday night into early Saturday as lows fall back into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

WEEKEND PLANNER: As the front slips farther south, expect a mix of sun and clouds Saturday as ‘cooler & drier’ air filters in from the north. A few showers will be possible early, mainly in north Mississippi with highs in the middle 80s amid a northerly breeze. Lows fall back toward the middle to upper 60s by early Sunday. Expect mostly to partly sunny skies Sunday as highs rebound toward the upper 80s to near 90 amid tolerable humidity levels.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Seasonable heat and humidity will return through next week as high pressure ridges down from the north – keeping rain chances at bay as well. Highs will top out in the lower to middle 90s; lows in the lower to middle 70s with mostly to partly sunny skies.

Patrick Ellis

Action News 5 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

