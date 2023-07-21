Felony warrant dropped against Memphis rapper ‘Finesse2tymes’

HOUSTON, Texas (WMC) - Houston authorities have dropped a felony arrest warrant against Memphis rapper Ricky Hampton, aka “Finesse2tymes,” accusing him of stealing an Enterprise rental car, citing a lack of evidence.

In February, a different man rented an Infiniti QX80 valued at $72,200 and was supposed to return it by March 10.

By April 24, the SUV was listed as stolen.

When contacted by Enterprise, the man told Houston police Finesse2tymes was actually the one driving the SUV.

On Monday, a warrant was issued for Hampton’s arrest on felony theft. On Friday, the charge was dropped because of “insufficient evidence of the defendant’s guilt.”

However, Hampton still has four active warrants out of Shelby County for: marijuana possession with intent to distribute, property theft valued between $10,000-$60,000, cocaine possession with intent to distribute, and altering/destroying a motor vehicle’s serial number.

Shelby County court records show Hampton was convicted of aggravated robbery in 2010.

