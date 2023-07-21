Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats
YMCA Backpack Drive

Felony warrant dropped against Memphis rapper ‘Finesse2tymes’

Ricky Hampton, aka "Finesse2Tymes"
Ricky Hampton, aka "Finesse2Tymes"(Shelby County Sheriff's Office)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON, Texas (WMC) - Houston authorities have dropped a felony arrest warrant against Memphis rapper Ricky Hampton, aka “Finesse2tymes,” accusing him of stealing an Enterprise rental car, citing a lack of evidence.

In February, a different man rented an Infiniti QX80 valued at $72,200 and was supposed to return it by March 10.

By April 24, the SUV was listed as stolen.

When contacted by Enterprise, the man told Houston police Finesse2tymes was actually the one driving the SUV.

On Monday, a warrant was issued for Hampton’s arrest on felony theft. On Friday, the charge was dropped because of “insufficient evidence of the defendant’s guilt.”

However, Hampton still has four active warrants out of Shelby County for: marijuana possession with intent to distribute, property theft valued between $10,000-$60,000, cocaine possession with intent to distribute, and altering/destroying a motor vehicle’s serial number.

Shelby County court records show Hampton was convicted of aggravated robbery in 2010.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ricky Hampton, aka "Finesse2Tymes"
Texas officials issue arrest warrant for Memphis rapper ‘Finesse2tymes’
Germantown tap water unsafe to drink after diesel fuel leak, city officials say
Germantown tap water unsafe to drink after diesel fuel leak, city officials say
Powerlines down in Southaven due to crash
Powerlines down in Southaven due to crash
University of Memphis warns public of robbery on campus
New details emerge in robbery on University of Memphis campus
Millington fire
Shelby County Fire Department investigates house fire in Millington

Latest News

State lawmakers discuss HSUD outages, solutions
Mental evaluation delayed for mother of Sequoia Samuels
Friday evening weather update
Your First Alert to a calmer and drier pattern for the next few days
Water still unsafe to drink in the Germantown area after diesel spill
Water still not safe to drink in Germantown after diesel fuel found in water supply
Friday evening weather update
Friday evening forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-July 21, 2023