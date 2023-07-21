Coahoma Co. man accused of fatally shooting stepbrother

LULA, Miss. (WMC) - A Coahoma County man has been arrested and charged after he allegedly shot and killed his stepbrother on Wednesday.

According to the Coahoma County Sheriff’s Office, at 8:54 p.m. Wednesday, 911 operators received a call about a shooting in Lula, Mississippi.

Deputies were dispatched to a home on Armistead Street, where they found 40-year-old Christopher Dotson, lying in the front yard, shot.

Inside the home was Dotson’s stepbrother, 41-year-old William Johnson, who complied with deputies and was taken into custody without incident.

Deputies say the shooting was the result of a fight between the two.

Johnson is charged with homicide and is currently in custody at the Coahoma County Adult Detention Facility.

No bond or court information is available at this time.

