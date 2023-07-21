Advertise with Us
After years of living on the street, couple gets first apartment together

Daniel Robinson and Dianna Hofer say they always wanted an apartment together but weren’t sure how to make that happen. (Source: KPHO)
By Sarah Robinson and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 8:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (KPHO/Gray News) - Life out on the street is over for a couple in Arizona.

Daniel Robinson and Dianna Hofer have escaped the heat and moved into their first apartment together.

They say their story proves you can turn your life around with the right help after living on the street or in parks for years.

The couple said they always wanted an apartment together but weren’t sure how to make that happen until the Phoenix Rescue Mission stepped in.

“Being out on the street isn’t easy,” Hofer said.

The two said they have been together for eight years without a home throughout their relationship.

“I can finally sleep at night,” Hofer said.

Brian Farretta, a case manager with the Phoenix Rescue Mission, said the team got the couple housing in just six hours through an emergency housing voucher.

“This is probably the fastest I’ve ever gotten someone housed. From there, we took them to the apartment complex and they were approved on-site,” Farretta said.

And the team fully furnished the apartment.

“When I had my house before it was hand-me-downs. I didn’t have new furniture. So, to be able to pick out our furniture is exciting,” Hofer said.

Rachel Milne, with Homeless Solutions in Phoenix, said it’s currently too hot to go unsheltered in the city.

Milne has been documenting “The Zone” cleanup efforts after a court ordered a cleanup of the large encampment area downtown.

“In total, we’ve engaged with 148 individuals, and 121 of them have accepted shelter services,” she said.

