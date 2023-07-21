$5K reward offered after arson fire kills MFD lieutenant

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Fire Fighters Association is giving a reward to find the person responsible for the death of an MFD lieutenant.

These funds will be given to CrimeStoppers and Shelby County for information leading to the arrest.

Jeffery Norman was killed while battling a house fire in South Memphis.

“One of our own lost his life due to the actions of a criminal. That criminal should be arrested, tried, and convicted of his crime,” says Thomas Malone, President of, Memphis Fire Fighters Association. “We hope these funds will convince someone to turn in those responsible for these egregious acts,” said Thomas Malone, President Memphis Fire Fighters Association.

