$5K reward offered after arson fire kills MFD lieutenant

Lieutenant Jeffrey Norman
Lieutenant Jeffrey Norman(Memphis Fire Department)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Fire Fighters Association is giving a reward to find the person responsible for the death of an MFD lieutenant.

These funds will be given to CrimeStoppers and Shelby County for information leading to the arrest.

Jeffery Norman was killed while battling a house fire in South Memphis.

“One of our own lost his life due to the actions of a criminal. That criminal should be arrested, tried, and convicted of his crime,” says Thomas Malone, President of, Memphis Fire Fighters Association. “We hope these funds will convince someone to turn in those responsible for these egregious acts,” said Thomas Malone, President Memphis Fire Fighters Association.

Pet of the Week: Cardigan and Polo