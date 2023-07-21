11-year-old injured during shooting on Elmore Ridge Ln.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting on Elmore Ridge Lane.

Officers got the call at 11:38 p.m. Thursday.

An 11-year-old boy was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in non-critical condition, according to MPD.

Police say preliminary information suggests shots were fired into the home.

We are working to gather more information.

