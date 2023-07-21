Advertise with Us
1 woman dead after fatal shooting at Martha’s Point, SCSO says

By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Detectives are investigating a shooting that took place in Southeast Shelby County that left one woman dead.

Around 11:30 a.m., detectives began conducting an investigation of a death at a home on Martha’s Point near Nelson’s Way Drive.

According to the sheriff’s office, there was a domestic dispute at a residence that led to a fatal shooting.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they discovered a male and female had been injured.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The male was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

SCSO has not yet disclosed possible suspects or any further details about the shooting.

