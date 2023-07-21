1 woman dead after fatal shooting at Martha’s Point, SCSO says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Detectives are investigating a shooting that took place in Southeast Shelby County that left one woman dead.

Around 11:30 a.m., detectives began conducting an investigation of a death at a home on Martha’s Point near Nelson’s Way Drive.

According to the sheriff’s office, there was a domestic dispute at a residence that led to a fatal shooting.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they discovered a male and female had been injured.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The male was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

SCSO has not yet disclosed possible suspects or any further details about the shooting.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.