Your First Alert to more heat and humidity along with the threat of more storms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A strong southerly flow at the surface continues to drive warm air and Gulf moisture into the Mid-South keeping us hot and humid and keeping a HEAT ADVISORY in place for Thursday. This pattern combined with an upper level flow from the northwest will also keep the chance of more storms streaming into our area from the Plains. This pattern will remain through the end of the week followed by a drier but still warm pattern for next week.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower along with a Southwest wind at 5 to 15 MPH and lows in the mid 70s to near 80.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy with isolated to widely scattered downpours and storms, a Southwest wind at 5 to 15 MPH, and highs in the mid 90s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a chance of isolated to widely scattered storms along with a Southwest wind at 5 to 10 MPH and lows in the mid to upper 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms along with high temperatures near 90 and overnight lows near 70.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower or storm early in the day along with afternoon highs in the upper 80s and overnight lows in the upper 60s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with highs near 90 and lows in the lower 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 90s and overnight lows in the mid 70s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 90s and overnight lows in the mid 70s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy, hot, and humid with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 90s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.