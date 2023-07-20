Woman robbed on University of Memphis campus

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - University of Memphis is cautioning the public after a woman was robbed on campus.

According to campus police, the robbery occurred around 12 p.m. on Patterson Avenue near Norriswood.

A man armed with a handgun approached the female victim as she was walking near the main campus.

The man demanded the victim’s personal belongings and then left the scene in a Kia Soul.

He was last seen traveling northbound Patterson Avenue near Central.

The University Police Department is investigating along with the MPD.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the University Police at 901-678-4357.

