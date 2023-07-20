Advertise with Us
Vehicle crash causing power outage in Southaven

By Myracle Evans
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A vehicle crash is causing some power outages and traffic issues in Southaven.

The Southaven Police Department responded to the crash on Thursday morning that led to downed electrical lines.

The area of Goodman Road and Airways Boulevard will be closed.

SPD says repairs are estimated to last until Thursday evening.

