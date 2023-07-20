UCAN of Memphis to hold annual youth conference focusing on teen bullying

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A non-profit organization in Memphis will host its annual youth conference on Saturday.

UCAN of Memphis’ 8th annual Dare 2 Dream conference will be from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on 477 North Fifth Street.

Parents and children will attend workshops with topics that include conflict resolution, self-discovery, and personal growth.

Dare 2 Dream Youth Conference is $15 per person.

The cost of admission includes lunch, a t-shirt, and back-to-school supplies.

