UCAN of Memphis to hold annual youth conference focusing on teen bullying
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A non-profit organization in Memphis will host its annual youth conference on Saturday.
UCAN of Memphis’ 8th annual Dare 2 Dream conference will be from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on 477 North Fifth Street.
Parents and children will attend workshops with topics that include conflict resolution, self-discovery, and personal growth.
Dare 2 Dream Youth Conference is $15 per person.
The cost of admission includes lunch, a t-shirt, and back-to-school supplies.
