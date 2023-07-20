Texas police issue arrest warrant for Memphis rapper

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Authorities in Houston, Texas, are on the hunt for a Memphis rapper.

According to police paperwork, 31-year-old Ricky Hampton, aka “Finesse2Tymes,” reportedly never returned a rental car.

Court documents show a different man rented an Infiniti QX80 valued at $72,200 back in February and was supposed to return the vehicle by March 10.

By April 24, the SUV was listed as stolen.

When contacted by Enterprise, the man told them Finesse2Tymes was actually the one driving the SUV.

Ricky Hampton, aka "Finesse2Tymes" (Shelby County Sheriff's Office)

Authorities tracked the vehicle to northwest Houston, where a woman was spotted behind the wheel. She told police she was working for Finesse2Tymes.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest on felony theft.

Shelby County court records show Hampton was convicted of aggravated robbery in 2010.

He has also had three active warrants out of Shelby County since 2018 for: marijuana possession with intent to distribute, property theft valued between $10,000-$60,000, cocaine possession with intent to distribute, and altering/destroying a motor vehicle’s serial number.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.