Silver Alert issued for 46-year-old Jackson woman

Latasha Crump Coleman, 46
Latasha Crump Coleman, 46
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 6:56 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigations has issued a Silver Alert for 46-year-old Latasha Crump Coleman of Jackson.

She is five feet five inches tall, weighing 180 pounds, with black braided hair and brown eyes. MBI said Coleman was last seen around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday on Hidden Valley Lane in Hinds County.

She was wearing black cut-up jeans and a black shirt.

Coleman is believed to be in a 2002 gray Acura, MDX, bearing the state tag, HPA8639.

Family members say Latasha Crump Coleman suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Latasha Crump Coleman, contact Jackson Police Department at (601) 960-1234 or 911.

