Sheriff: Suspect arrested after man shot, killed on Panola Co. highway
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SARDIS, Miss. (WMC) - A suspect is in custody after a man was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon in Sardis, Mississippi, according to Panola County Sheriff Shane Phelps.
Phelps says the shooting took place around 3 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 35, north of Cold Springs Road.
The circumstances leading up to the shooting are unknown at this time.
