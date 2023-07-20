Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats
YMCA Backpack Drive

Sheriff: Suspect arrested after man shot, killed on Panola Co. highway

(Panola County Sheriff's Office)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARDIS, Miss. (WMC) - A suspect is in custody after a man was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon in Sardis, Mississippi, according to Panola County Sheriff Shane Phelps.

Phelps says the shooting took place around 3 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 35, north of Cold Springs Road.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are unknown at this time.

Action News 5 will provide updates.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lieutenant Jeffrey Norman
Firefighter dead, 3 injured while trying to put fire out
Over 115,000 MLGW customers without power after Mid-South storms
Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
Downed tree on Barry Road in East Memphis following thunderstorms on Tuesday, July 18
Storm damage, power outages impacting motorists in Memphis, Germantown
Memphis restaurant owner arrested
Memphis restaurant owner arrested on tax charges

Latest News

Germantown teen with Down Syndrome hits hole-in-one
MLGW crews working to restore power to thousands
Action News 5 teams up with YMCA for backpack drive
Memphis restaurant owner arrested on tax charges
THP offering $10K sign-on bonus for Memphis-based state trooper recruits