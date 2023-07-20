Sheriff: Suspect arrested after man shot, killed on Panola Co. highway

SARDIS, Miss. (WMC) - A suspect is in custody after a man was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon in Sardis, Mississippi, according to Panola County Sheriff Shane Phelps.

Phelps says the shooting took place around 3 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 35, north of Cold Springs Road.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are unknown at this time.

Action News 5 will provide updates.

