Shelby County Fire Department investigates house fire in Millington

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Fire Department is investigating a house fire in Millington.

Firefighters responded to the fire on Walsh Road just off of Woodstock-Cuba Road on Thursday morning.

It is unclear if anyone was injured.

We have crews on the scene working to bring you more information.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.