Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats
YMCA Backpack Drive

Shelby County Fire Department investigates house fire in Millington

By Myracle Evans
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 6:40 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Fire Department is investigating a house fire in Millington.

Firefighters responded to the fire on Walsh Road just off of Woodstock-Cuba Road on Thursday morning.

It is unclear if anyone was injured.

We have crews on the scene working to bring you more information.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lieutenant Jeffrey Norman
Firefighter dead, 3 injured while trying to put fire out
Memphis restaurant owner arrested
Memphis restaurant owner arrested on tax charges
Ricky Hampton, aka "Finesse2Tymes"
Texas police issue arrest warrant for Memphis rapper
Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell
Police unable to verify parts of Carlee Russell’s account from her disappearance
Downed tree on Barry Road in East Memphis following thunderstorms on Tuesday, July 18
Storm damage, power outages impacting motorists in Memphis, Germantown

Latest News

Latasha Crump Coleman, 46
Silver Alert issued for 46-year-old Jackson woman
Dr. Benjamin Mauck
Public memorial service to be held for Dr. Benjamin Mauck
WMC First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: steamy heat continues; storm chances return late week
7/20 First Alert Forecast: steamy heat continues; storm chances return late week