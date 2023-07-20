Advertise with Us
Ole Miss football player arrested after doing burnouts, faces DUI charge

(AP Photo/Sam Craft)
By Garrett Busby
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - A current football player at Ole Miss has been arrested and faces multiple charges after he was doing burnouts before he wrecked.

According to a press release from the Oxford Police Department, officers responded to a call on Sunday at an apartment complex in the college town located in the 100 block of Creekmore Boulevard.

Oxford Police say there were reports of someone doing burnouts in the apartment complex parking lot before exiting the complex at a high rate of speed without headlights. The subject wrecked out shortly after leaving the complex.

After investigation, it was determined that Zxavian Harris, 19, who is a defensive lineman at Ole Miss, wrecked out.

19 year-old Ole Miss defensive tackle Zxavian Harris arrested and charged with DUI
The Canton native, who attended Germantown High School, was arrested and charged with felony fleeing, driving under the influence, minor in possession, no headlights, and running a stop sign.

Harris was taken before a Lafeyette County Justice Court judge after his initial bond hearing. He was issued a $10,000 bond.

