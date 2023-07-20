Advertise with Us
MPD releases footage from 2022 Chambliss Road homicide

By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - MPD has released new footage in connection to a homicide that took place in December of last year.

On Saturday, December 3, 2022, around 4:30 p.m., officers responded to a call regarding a shooting on Chambliss Road near Auburn Road.

Officers located Darren Bynote and a second victim with apparent gunshot wounds.

Both victims were transported to Regional One in critical condition, where tragically, Darren Bynote, DJ, succumbed to his injuries on January 24, 2023.

The investigation revealed that while Darren Bynote and his two friends were driving on Chambliss Road, a gray or blue sedan sped along the driver’s side of their vehicle and began firing shots.

