MLGW: Some customers may be without power until Sunday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - MLGW has more than 100 crews across the area working to restore power outages.

As of noon Thursday, MLGW says they have restored 110,000 customers’ power with about 30,000 more to go due to Tuesday’s serve storm.

Crews will focus on large cluster outages within the Frayser, Raleigh, Berclair, Hickory Hill, East Memphis, and Germantown areas, as well as individual outages.

Doug McGowen, the President and CEO of MLGW, says there may be some customers still affected by Sunday due to the damages, but they have a plan.

“We are not going to stop until everyone’s power is back on. The last thing I want to say is please do not lose hope. This has been an unusual series of outages,” said McGowen.

There are 105 repair crews and 89 tree-trimming crews actively working, said McGowen.

Full restoration is expected to take several days with some of the smaller outages lasting into the weekend for all customers who can take power.

