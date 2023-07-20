Memphis Music Hall of Fame announces 2023 Inductees

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Music Hall of Fame announced the new Inductees for the 2023 year.

The Hall of Fame will be celebrating its 11th anniversary as it adds to its historic roster of Memphis talents.

The elite roster of 2023 Inductees includes (alphabetically), Carlos “Six July” Broady, multi-platinum, Grammy-winning super-producer, Cannon’s Jug Stompers, one of the most popular and influential jug bands, Jimi Jamison, frontman for rock bands Target, Cobra, and Survivor, Don Nix, songwriter, composer, arranger, musician, producer and author, Deanie Parker, recording artist, songwriter and Stax Records royalty, The Spirit of Memphis Quartet, one of the oldest continually active African American gospel groups in the country, and Kirk Whalum, Grammy-winning, R&B and jazz saxophonist and songwriter.

“This roster continues to reinforce Memphis’ unequalled musical status,” said John Doyle, Memphis Rock ‘n’ Soul Museum and Memphis Music Hall of Fame Executive Director. “Our city is known in any country on the planet for its musical prominence. These inductees are a sample of Memphis’ many diverse musical genres, and bring the full roster to 97, with hundreds more of Memphis’ musical giants yet to be honored.”

The 2023 Hall of Fame Inductees will be honored at a star-studded, musically-packed ceremony on Thursday evening, October 12 at the Cannon Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Memphis. Tickets are on sale now for only $30 and are available at www.ticketmaster.com or the Cannon Center box office.

A limited number of VIP Tickets will also be available.

This year’s Inductees will join a current roster of iconic musicians including Isaac Hayes, Al Green, Elvis Presley, Jerry Lee Lewis, Johnny Cash, Sam & Dave, Justin Timberlake, Howlin’ Wolf, Otis Redding, Tina Turner, Booker T. Jones and many others.

