Man injured during gas station shooting on Chelsea Ave.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is in the hospital following a shooting that happened on Thursday morning.

Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting at Valero Gas Station on Chelsea Avenue at 2:05 a.m.

Officers later found a man with a gunshot wound about half a mile down the road on North Hollywood Boulevard.

He was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

We are working to gather more information.

