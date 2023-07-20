Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Man injured during gas station shooting on Chelsea Ave.

By Myracle Evans
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is in the hospital following a shooting that happened on Thursday morning.

Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting at Valero Gas Station on Chelsea Avenue at 2:05 a.m.

Officers later found a man with a gunshot wound about half a mile down the road on North Hollywood Boulevard.

He was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

We are working to gather more information.

