Man indicted in 2021 crash that killed 3

Terrion Anderson, 21
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 8:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man has been indicted for his alleged involvement in a 2021 crash that killed three people, including a 17 and 19-year-old.

Terrion Anderson, 21, has been indicted on three counts of vehicular homicide and possessing an altered/missing ID plate.

The fatal crash took place around sunrise on June 25, 2021, at Summer Avenue and North Graham Street.

According to police, Anderson ran a red light, fatally striking the three occupants of a Nissan Maxima: the driver, 43-year-old Darrel Williams, 19-year-old Terion Hilliard, and an unidentified 17-year-old.

Anderson is being held at 201 Poplar on a $40,000 bond.

He is scheduled to appear in court Friday.

