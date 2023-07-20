Man indicted in 2021 crash that killed 3

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man has been indicted for his alleged involvement in a 2021 crash that killed three people, including a 17 and 19-year-old.

Terrion Anderson, 21, has been indicted on three counts of vehicular homicide and possessing an altered/missing ID plate.

The fatal crash took place around sunrise on June 25, 2021, at Summer Avenue and North Graham Street.

According to police, Anderson ran a red light, fatally striking the three occupants of a Nissan Maxima: the driver, 43-year-old Darrel Williams, 19-year-old Terion Hilliard, and an unidentified 17-year-old.

Anderson is being held at 201 Poplar on a $40,000 bond.

He is scheduled to appear in court Friday.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.