Loved ones gather to honor Memphis basketball star Danielle Ballard

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Family and loved ones gathered Wednesday night to honor the memory of former Memphis basketball star and LSU player Danielle Ballard.

Attendees wore purple and gold in honor of her time as an LSU Tiger.

Ballard starred with the Central Warriors as a versatile guard and scorer before graduating in 2012. She was tabbed as the No. 25 overall high school player in America by ESPN Hoop Gurlz and the No. 7 ranked guard.

“Danielle was very, very, very talented when it came to basketball, a loving person, genuine and caring. And, you know, I just felt in my heart that something big needed to happen, to bring love together, for her, for her family, because it’s rough to lose someone,” said Hadrat Jackson, a former classmate.

Danielle Ballard
Danielle Ballard(Louisiana State University)

Family confirmed Ballard was fatally struck by a car on the morning of Thursday, July 13, in the Raleigh area.

She was 29 years old.

Police say the responsible driver stayed on the scene.

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

