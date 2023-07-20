LIVE: Collierville clinic shooting suspect appears in court

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Larry Pickens, the man accused of shooting a doctor at Campbell Clinic in Collierville, is back in front of a judge Thursday.

Pickens appeared in court last week but had his hearing reset.

Pickens is charged with first-degree murder and aggravated assault for the death of Dr. Benjamin Mauck.

Mauck was an orthopedic surgeon at Campbell Clinic in Collierville, specializing in hand, wrist and elbow surgery.

Dr. Mauck was laid to rest Thursday at St. Michael Catholic Church.

Pickens was reportedly a patient at the clinic, and police say the shooting was targeted.

