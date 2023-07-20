Advertise with Us
Interest rates, inflation impacts homebuying and improvement projects

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Inflation is making it difficult for people to afford renovations of their current homes and those considering buying a new home.

Discover Home Loans Vice President and CMO Rob Cook joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about how people can leverage home loans to renovate their homes or afford a new home.

He also provided an overview about the benefits of a home equity loan.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

