Germantown tap water unsafe to drink after diesel fuel leak, city officials say

(HNN File)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WMC) - Germantown water customers are advised not to consume tap water until further notice, according to City of Germantown officials.

The city says it has received seven reports of foul-tasting and strong-smelling water Thursday. Samples were taken from each reported location for testing.

At 2:45 p.m., it was determined that a generator being used to power the Southern Avenue water treatment facility, during the current power outage, was leaking diesel fuel into an underground reservoir.

The Germantown Fire Department and other regional emergency management agencies are on the scene and are actively working to mitigate and resolve the situation as soon as possible.

Until further notice, Germantown water customers are advised that the only suitable use for tap water is for flushing toilets.

A Water Boil Advisory has not been issued.

Updates will be provided.

