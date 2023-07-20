Friend of Ja Morant appears in court on assault charge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The friend of Grizzlies star Ja Morant appeared in court Thursday after being charged with assault in 2022 pickup basketball game played with Morant.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office issued an arrest warrant for Davonte Pack nearly one year after the alleged assault. Pack was recently booked into Shelby County Jail and released on his own recognizance.

The plaintiff, Joshua Holloway, said he was attacked at Morant’s house during a pickup game in July 2022.

Morant is not facing criminal charges, but is facing a civil lawsuit against Holloway in this case.

A Shelby County judge gave Pack and his attorney more time to review the case. He will be back in court on Aug. 25.

