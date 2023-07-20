Advertise with Us
First Alert Forecast: steamy heat continues; storm chances return late week

By Patrick Ellis
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 4:29 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
THURSDAY: Another hot and streamy day across the Mid-South as the ridge of high pressure continues to hold firm, in the short term. Expect another mix of sun and clouds as temperatures run back toward the middle 90s. Steamy air will push ‘feels like’ temperatures, again, above 110, in some instances. A few showers and storms could bubble up at times through the day. Eventually, the ridge will begin to buckle into Thursday evening allowing for a front to approach the area, kicking up another round of storm chances by early Friday. Lows will fall back into the middle 70s.

FRIDAY: With the front sluggishly pushing through the region, expect variably cloudy skies with a risk for scattered downpours from time-to-time Friday. Highs will trend a bit cooler through week’s end – with them down into the 80s. Another wave of scattered showers and storms could impact late Friday night into early Saturday as lows fall back into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: As the front slips farther south, expect a mix of sun and clouds Saturday as ‘cooler & drier’ air filters in from the north. A few showers will be possible early, mainly in north Mississippi with highs in the middle 80s amid a northerly breeze. Lows fall back toward the middle to upper 60s by early Sunday. We’ll trend back toward seasonable highs in the lower to middle 90s early next week.

Patrick Ellis

Action News 5 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

