Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats
YMCA Backpack Drive

FedEx lays off workers in Indianapolis facility

FedEx lays off workers in Indianapolis facility
FedEx lays off workers in Indianapolis facility(FedEx)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 8:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WMC) - FedEx has laid off over 100 employees at an Indianapolis facility.

FedEx is planning to shut down an operations facility that has been a staple in the city of Indianapolis.

Closing the facility will leave approximately 170 employees jobless and in need of employment.

In a statement about the closing, FedEx stated that it is necessary in order to focus on their newer business locations.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lieutenant Jeffrey Norman
Firefighter dead, 3 injured while trying to put fire out
Over 115,000 MLGW customers without power after Mid-South storms
Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
Downed tree on Barry Road in East Memphis following thunderstorms on Tuesday, July 18
Storm damage, power outages impacting motorists in Memphis, Germantown
Memphis restaurant owner arrested
Memphis restaurant owner arrested on tax charges

Latest News

MLGW crews working to restore power to thousands
Germantown teen with Down Syndrome hits hole-in-one
Action News 5 teams up with YMCA for backpack drive
THP offering $10K sign-on bonus for Memphis-based state trooper recruits
Memphis restaurant owner arrested on tax charges