FedEx lays off workers in Indianapolis facility

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WMC) - FedEx has laid off over 100 employees at an Indianapolis facility.

FedEx is planning to shut down an operations facility that has been a staple in the city of Indianapolis.

Closing the facility will leave approximately 170 employees jobless and in need of employment.

In a statement about the closing, FedEx stated that it is necessary in order to focus on their newer business locations.

