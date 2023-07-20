Dietitian shares tips & benefits of medical nutrition therapy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Medical nutritional therapy can benefit everyone.

For patients with diabetes, hypertension, high cholesterol, and gastrointestinal or kidney disease, it’s the first line of defense in managing and controlling their illness.

For everyone else, it’s a tool to prevent those conditions from happening in the first place.

Registered dietitians see first-hand how a nutritious diet is directly linked to preventing and managing many serious health conditions.

Megan Talley, clinical dietitian at Regional One Health, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk more about medical nutrition therapy and to share simple ways to improve your eating habits.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

