Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats
YMCA Backpack Drive

Dangerous heat this afternoon and a few evening storms in spots

By Spencer Denton
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Excessive and dangerous heat will continue through the afternoon. It will feel like 107-113 with highs back in the mid 90s. A stray shower or storm can’t be ruled out, mainly toward evening. Any storms main contain high wind.

TONIGHT: Isolated storms possible. Any storms may contain high wind. Mostly cloudy with lows in the mid to upper 70s. Winds southwest at 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers or storms possible. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90. Winds variable at 5-10 mph. A few isolated showers could pop up Friday night with lows near 70.

WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday look less hot and humid, though a few showers could impact areas in north MS early Saturday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s Saturday and upper 80s to near 90 Sunday. Lows will drop into the upper 60s to low 70s. Highs will be back in the mid 90s next week.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

TWITTER: @dentonwx

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lieutenant Jeffrey Norman
Firefighter dead, 3 injured while trying to put fire out
Memphis restaurant owner arrested
Memphis restaurant owner arrested on tax charges
Ricky Hampton, aka "Finesse2Tymes"
Texas police issue arrest warrant for Memphis rapper
Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell
Police unable to verify parts of Carlee Russell’s account from her disappearance
Davonte Pack
Assault arrest made after incident at Ja Morant’s home

Latest News

Spencer's Forecast
WMC First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: steamy heat continues; storm chances return late week
7/20 First Alert Forecast: steamy heat continues; storm chances return late week
Wednesday evening weather update
Your First Alert to more heat and humidity along with the threat of more storms