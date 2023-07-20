Dangerous heat this afternoon and a few evening storms in spots

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Excessive and dangerous heat will continue through the afternoon. It will feel like 107-113 with highs back in the mid 90s. A stray shower or storm can’t be ruled out, mainly toward evening. Any storms main contain high wind.

TONIGHT: Isolated storms possible. Any storms may contain high wind. Mostly cloudy with lows in the mid to upper 70s. Winds southwest at 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers or storms possible. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90. Winds variable at 5-10 mph. A few isolated showers could pop up Friday night with lows near 70.

WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday look less hot and humid, though a few showers could impact areas in north MS early Saturday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s Saturday and upper 80s to near 90 Sunday. Lows will drop into the upper 60s to low 70s. Highs will be back in the mid 90s next week.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

