Bottom Line: Car tech to prevent front over accidents

By Consumer Reports
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 7:26 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Pickup trucks and Crossover SUVs dominate our roadways, and as pickup trucks and large SUVs grow in size, so does the risk to people around them – when drivers hit people directly in front of them because of dangerous blind zones just past the hood.

Consumer Reports demonstrate how big these blind zones can be and how we can help to protect our families.

Influenced by Consumer Reports testing of rear visibility, backup cameras have been required on all new cars since 2018.

“Backup cameras have saved lives by giving us all that additional view when we are moving backward, now we need to shift the focus to the safety in front of the vehicle,” said Jennifer Stockburger, Consumer Reports.

The latest data from the NHTSA shows that in 2020 there were over 500 deaths and more than 10,000 “front over ” injuries due to forward-moving vehicles.

A disproportionate number of front-over victims are children. According to Kids and Cars, about 81% of victims are six-year-old and under.

One reason – as vehicles have grown in size so have the blind zones around them.

“There’s already so many of these large vehicles on the roads that awareness has to be part of it. If you are driving a large vehicle, maybe walk around the vehicle, or make sure all kids in the area are in your line of sight before that vehicle starts to move,” said Jennifer Stockburger, Consumer Reports.

A bill called the STOP Frontovers Act is in Congress and could require changes to certain vehicles to help prevent these types of crashes.

