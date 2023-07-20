Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats
YMCA Backpack Drive

BlueOval City’s first supplier to invest $790 million, employ hundreds across Tennessee locations

Construction continues on the plant, part of a $5.6 billion joint project by Ford Motor Co. and...
Construction continues on the plant, part of a $5.6 billion joint project by Ford Motor Co. and battery maker SK on Friday, March 24, 2023 in Stanton, Tenn. Ford says its new assembly plant being built in western Tennessee will be able to build up to 500,000 electric pickup trucks per year at full production. (AP Photo/ Adrian Sainz)(Adrian Sainz | AP)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STANTON, Tenn. (WMC) - Magna, one of the world’s largest automotive suppliers, has announced it will invest $790 million to build at Ford’s BlueOval City and create approximately 1,300 new jobs across three Tennessee locations.

The investment will go toward the construction of the first two and largest supplier facilities at BlueOval City’s Stanton, Tennessee, location and a third in Lawrenceburg, Tennessee.

The BlueOval City manufacturing project in Stanton will be Ford’s largest auto production complex in the company’s 119-year history and will provide approximately 6,000 jobs in total.

Magna is the first and largest supplier to invest and join Ford’s BlueOval electric vehicle supplier park. It has been awarded business in battery enclosures, vehicle frames and seating for Ford’s second-generation electric pickup truck.

In addition to a $790 million investment in Tennessee, Magna is actively recruiting and hiring in departments including Engineering, Operations, Finance, IT, HR, Business Development, Supply Chain, and more.

Ford’s BlueOval City will be capable of producing 500,000 electric trucks a year at full production.

Those interested in applying for Magna can click HERE to get started.

(Magna)

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lieutenant Jeffrey Norman
Firefighter dead, 3 injured while trying to put fire out
Memphis restaurant owner arrested
Memphis restaurant owner arrested on tax charges
Ricky Hampton, aka "Finesse2Tymes"
Texas police issue arrest warrant for Memphis rapper
Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell
Police unable to verify parts of Carlee Russell’s account from her disappearance
Davonte Pack
Assault arrest made after incident at Ja Morant’s home

Latest News

BlueOval City’s first supplier to invest $790 million, employ hundreds across Tennessee locations
FedEx names new vice president, CFO
FedEx office workers to return to work in-person 3 days a week
"Dream Hotel" rendering
Construction for new ‘Dream Hotel’ could begin by end of 2023, says Downtown Memphis Commission