BlueOval City’s first supplier to invest $790 million, employ hundreds across Tennessee locations

STANTON, Tenn. (WMC) - Magna, one of the world’s largest automotive suppliers, has announced it will invest $790 million to build at Ford’s BlueOval City and create approximately 1,300 new jobs across three Tennessee locations.

The investment will go toward the construction of the first two and largest supplier facilities at BlueOval City’s Stanton, Tennessee, location and a third in Lawrenceburg, Tennessee.

The BlueOval City manufacturing project in Stanton will be Ford’s largest auto production complex in the company’s 119-year history and will provide approximately 6,000 jobs in total.

Magna is the first and largest supplier to invest and join Ford’s BlueOval electric vehicle supplier park. It has been awarded business in battery enclosures, vehicle frames and seating for Ford’s second-generation electric pickup truck.

In addition to a $790 million investment in Tennessee, Magna is actively recruiting and hiring in departments including Engineering, Operations, Finance, IT, HR, Business Development, Supply Chain, and more.

Ford’s BlueOval City will be capable of producing 500,000 electric trucks a year at full production.

