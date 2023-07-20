Advertise with Us
Blaze that killed Memphis fire lieutenant, injured 3 firefighters declared arson

Lieutenant Jeffrey Norman
Lieutenant Jeffrey Norman(Memphis Fire Department)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 2:51 PM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Fire Department has confirmed that arson was the cause of the blaze that killed fire Lieutenant Jeffrey Norman and injured three other firefighters Monday night.

According to MFD, at 11:32 p.m. Monday, firefighters responded to 2947 Rile Street in South Memphis for a reported house fire.

MFD officials say Lt. Norman, along with three other firefighters, became trapped inside the home.

Lt. Norman did not survive. The other three firefighters remain hospitalized.

Investigators have since determined the fire was started in a dumpster in front of the home’s carport.

Those with information about this case are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH or the State Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017.

Spencer's Forecast