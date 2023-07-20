Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats
YMCA Backpack Drive

10-month-old left in hot car dies, caregiver arrested

Rhonda Jewell left the baby in the car for at least five hours, police said.
Rhonda Jewell left the baby in the car for at least five hours, police said.(Source: Baker County Sheriff's Office/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAKER COUNTY, Fla. (CNN) - A 10-month-old baby is dead after being left in a hot car that reached triple-digit temperatures.

The woman who was caring for the child has been arrested on charges of aggravated manslaughter.

Police say Rhonda Jewell left the baby in the car for at least five hours.

The outside temperature had reached 98 degrees, but the internal temperature of the car was higher than 133 degrees.

Jewell said she left the baby in the car assuming the child was sleeping and went on with her duties caring for other children inside a home.

The baby’s mother found the child strapped in a car seat inside the hot vehicle.

Medical staff registered the infant’s internal temperature at 110 degrees, the highest the thermometer can read.

The baby was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lieutenant Jeffrey Norman
Firefighter dead, 3 injured while trying to put fire out
Memphis restaurant owner arrested
Memphis restaurant owner arrested on tax charges
Ricky Hampton, aka "Finesse2Tymes"
Texas police issue arrest warrant for Memphis rapper
Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell
Police unable to verify parts of Carlee Russell’s account from her disappearance
Davonte Pack
Assault arrest made after incident at Ja Morant’s home

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 15, 1996, file photo, rapper Tupac Shakur attends a voter registration...
Search warrant results released in Tupac Shakur investigation
MLGW gives update
MLGW: Some customers may be without power until Sunday
Fluids are controlled in an operating room in a hospital in Jackson, Tenn., on June 15, 2023....
Biden administration asks employers to give more help to workers who lose Medicaid
A banner is hung outside the Las Palmitas Mini Market where the winning Powerball lottery...
Tiny downtown LA store near Skid Row sells winning Powerball jackpot ticket worth over $1 billion
FILE - Computer hacker turned author Kevin Mitnick poses for a portrait Thursday, June 27,...
Pioneering hacker Kevin Mitnick, FBI-wanted felon turned security guru, dead at 59