Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats
YMCA Backpack Drive

Young mother dies after taking ‘last breath’ giving birth to baby girl

Ariana Sanchez, 19, died while giving birth to her daughter in Texas, her family says.
Ariana Sanchez, 19, died while giving birth to her daughter in Texas, her family says.(GoFundMe)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (Gray News) - A young mother in Texas died while giving birth to her daughter.

Ariana Sanchez, 19, gave birth to a baby girl that weighed 10 pounds and 6 ounces last Friday.

However, she sadly “took her last breath” during the birthing process, according to her family.

Sanchez’s mother, Sylvia Sanchez, has since started a GoFundMe account to help pay for funeral expenses for her daughter.

She shared that her daughter would’ve been over the moon in love with her baby.

“What was supposed to be an exciting time for our daughter and family changed in a matter of minutes,” Sylvia Sanchez wrote. “We are all lost and still trying to make sense of what happened.”

Ariana Sanchez reportedly suffered complications during labor that led to her death.

According to the Sanchez family, the baby survived and is healthy.

“We have a lifetime of raising the sweet angel she left behind,” Sylvia Sanchez wrote. “Anything helps and is greatly appreciated.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Over 115,000 MLGW customers without power after Mid-South storms
Lieutenant Jeffrey Norman
Firefighter dead, 3 injured while trying to put fire out
Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
Downed tree on Barry Road in East Memphis following thunderstorms on Tuesday, July 18
Storm damage, power outages impacting motorists in Memphis, Germantown
The fire scene at the Collierville Kroger on july 11
13-year-old charged for setting fire inside Collierville Kroger

Latest News

Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell
Police unable to verify parts of Carlee Russell’s account from her disappearance
Christopher Miller and Jamar Tanner
2 Cleveland, Miss. men arrested for murder in Memphis
President Joe Biden speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Friday, June 30, 2023, in...
Biden’s White House is taking on corporate mergers, landlord junk fees and food prices
FILE - UPS teamsters and workers hold a rally in downtown Los Angeles, Wednesday, July 19,...
Teamsters and UPS to resume negotiations next week as contract deadline approaches
THP offering $10K sign-on bonus for Memphis-based state trooper recruits