Woman wanted after high speed chase in Crockett County

CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman is wanted by Crockett County Sheriff’s Office for her involvement in a high speed chase on July 19.

Kaitlyn Graves is wanted on felony charges including evading arrest for a high speed chase that involved deputies, dispatchers, and investigators.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Graves also had an elderly man inside the vehicle with her, endangering his life in the process.

In addition to the evading arrest charge, Graves is facing an elderly abuse and kidnapping charge.

This is an ongoing investigation and any information regarding the location of Kaitlyn Graves should be reported to the Crockett County Sheriff’s Department by calling 731-696-2104 or by sending us a message on Facebook.

All tips are held as anonymous.

