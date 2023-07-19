Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats
YMCA Backpack Drive

Where to stay cool in Memphis amid power outages, sweltering heat

How the Hospitality Hub is working to end homelessness in Memphis
How the Hospitality Hub is working to end homelessness in Memphis(Action News 5)
By Myracle Evans and Jacob Gallant
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The City of Memphis is offering several locations for people to stay out of the sweltering heat.

The Hospitality Hub is open at 590 Washington Avenue until 9 p.m. Wednesday for anyone experiencing homelessness.

If you need a ride, call the Hospitality Hub at 901-297-1680 to schedule a pickup via MATA.

The cooling center has limited services that are not intended to replace the services provided by a shelter, according to The City of Memphis.

Four senior centers are open to the public for those in need of relief:

  • Ruth Tate, 1620 Marjorie
  • Orange Mound, 2590 Park Ave.
  • Frayser Raleigh. 3985 Egypt Central
  • Lewis, 1188 N. Pkwy

All libraries except for East Shelby Branch and Randolph Branch are open during their regular public hours and can be used to stay cool. Click here to see those locations.

Those seeking overnight accommodations can seek assistance from Union Mission at 383 Poplar Avenue (901-526-8403) or Salvation Army at 696 Jackson Avenue. You can seek other shelter services by calling the 24-hour MIFA hotline at 901-529-4545.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Over 115,000 MLGW customers without power after Mid-South storms
Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
Downed tree on Barry Road in East Memphis following thunderstorms on Tuesday, July 18
Storm damage, power outages impacting motorists in Memphis, Germantown
The fire scene at the Collierville Kroger on july 11
13-year-old charged for setting fire inside Collierville Kroger
According to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, a teenage suspect occupying the pictured dark...
USPIS: $50K reward offered after teen robs USPS mail carrier in Cordova

Latest News

Health Clinic
SCHD Hickory Hill Clinic closed due to storm damage
Jacob Wilder
Man charged with burglary, assault
MSCS close 16 summer schools due to July 18 severe weather.
16 summer schools closed due to severe weather
Jukobi Bell
Man arrested for car theft, assault at Midtown gas station, police say