Where to stay cool in Memphis amid power outages, sweltering heat

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The City of Memphis is offering several locations for people to stay out of the sweltering heat.

The Hospitality Hub is open at 590 Washington Avenue until 9 p.m. Wednesday for anyone experiencing homelessness.

If you need a ride, call the Hospitality Hub at 901-297-1680 to schedule a pickup via MATA.

The cooling center has limited services that are not intended to replace the services provided by a shelter, according to The City of Memphis.

Four senior centers are open to the public for those in need of relief:

Ruth Tate, 1620 Marjorie

Orange Mound, 2590 Park Ave.

Frayser Raleigh. 3985 Egypt Central

Lewis, 1188 N. Pkwy

All libraries except for East Shelby Branch and Randolph Branch are open during their regular public hours and can be used to stay cool. Click here to see those locations.

Those seeking overnight accommodations can seek assistance from Union Mission at 383 Poplar Avenue (901-526-8403) or Salvation Army at 696 Jackson Avenue. You can seek other shelter services by calling the 24-hour MIFA hotline at 901-529-4545.

