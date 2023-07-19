THP offering $10K sign-on bonus for Memphis-based state trooper recruits

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Recruitment continues to be a top priority for the Tennessee Highway Patrol. A $10,000 bonus for Memphis-based state troopers is the most recent attraction for recruits.

The starting salary is $65,000.

State troopers are currently most needed in Nashville and Memphis, according to Lieutenant Colonel Jimmie Johnson.

“We currently have 15 troopers in the Memphis District,” Johnson explained. “We’re trying to get that number up to 50.”

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland also made a recent request to increase the number of troopers in the city. Governor Bill Lee also launched a nationwide pitch last September to relocate qualified law enforcement to the Volunteer State.

Helping the public is the top priority, according to Sergeant Rico Mazique, who says his favorite part of the job is the countless number of stops he makes on I-40 and I-240 to ensure drivers’ safety.

Other responsibilities for a state trooper include training, criminal investigations, and, of course, having Tennessee roadways as your main office.

“We do the more proactive type of policing,” explained Captain Krystal Thaxter. “That’s going to be looking for aggressive drivers, speeding. We’re going to look for impaired drivers, distracted drivers.”

If you’re interested in a career as a state trooper in Tennessee, click here to start your journey.

