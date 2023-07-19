Storm damage, power outages impacting motorists in Memphis, Germantown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Traffic signals in Memphis and Germantown have been affected by the widespread power outages plaguing the Mid-South following Tuesday’s storms, both cities’ police departments say.

Multiple poles, power lines and trees are down across the metropolitan area, blocking motorists and affecting Memphis Light, Gas and Water (MLGW) crews.

In Germantown, northbound and southbound traffic on South Germantown Road near Stout Road is impassable due to power lines in the roadway. Drivers are being directed to turn around in both directions as the street is cleared.

Drivers are asked to use caution on the road and treat intersections as a four-way stop if traffic signals are out.

