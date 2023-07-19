Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
SCHD Hickory Hill Clinic closed due to storm damage

Health Clinic
Health Clinic
By Myracle Evans
Published: Jul. 19, 2023
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Health Department’s Hickory Hill Clinic closed its location on Wednesday.

The location on Kirby Center Cove will be closed due to power outages and storm damage from Tuesday.

Staff members were relocated to other clinics and all patients with appointments will be rescheduled to other locations.

No other Health Department services are affected at this time according to SCHD.

