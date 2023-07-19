SCHD Hickory Hill Clinic closed due to storm damage

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Health Department’s Hickory Hill Clinic closed its location on Wednesday.

The location on Kirby Center Cove will be closed due to power outages and storm damage from Tuesday.

Staff members were relocated to other clinics and all patients with appointments will be rescheduled to other locations.

No other Health Department services are affected at this time according to SCHD.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.